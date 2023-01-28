EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $85.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 263.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

