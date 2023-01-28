EJF Investments Limited (EJFI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.68 on February 28th

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
EJF Investments Stock Performance
LON EJFI opened at GBX 131 ($1.62) on Friday. EJF Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 114 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 136 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.27. The company has a market cap of £80.10 million and a P/E ratio of 485.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other EJF Investments news, insider Nick Watkins acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,520 ($11,786.55).
About EJF Investments
EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.
