Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.49. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.15.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 45.07% and a negative net margin of 109.88%.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
