Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.49. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.15.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 45.07% and a negative net margin of 109.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.