Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW) Short Interest Down 27.7% in January

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLOW traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 17,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,141. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

