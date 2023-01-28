ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.23 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $50.23 million and approximately $8,161.14 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00018108 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004243 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00215237 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002830 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.26515794 USD and is down -38.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,991.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

