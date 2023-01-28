Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 78.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EARN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EARN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jonestrading began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

