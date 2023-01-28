Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 78.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44.
Several research firms have issued reports on EARN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jonestrading began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
