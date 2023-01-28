Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Update

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,452,300 shares, a growth of 231.6% from the December 31st total of 1,342,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 767.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMRAF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Emera Price Performance

Shares of Emera stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. 792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

