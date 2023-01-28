Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) (CVE:CLM – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 506,516 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 301,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$26.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18.

Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crystal Lake Mining Corporation engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metal resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship properties include L1 and L5 properties located in Emo, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sierra Iron Ore Corporation and changed its name to Crystal Lake Mining Corporation in July 2016.

