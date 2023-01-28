Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,580

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,580 ($19.56) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Panmure Gordon upgraded Energean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

OTCMKTS:EERGF opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. Energean has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

