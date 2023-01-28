Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,580

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,580 ($19.56) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Panmure Gordon upgraded Energean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Energean Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EERGF opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. Energean has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25.
About Energean
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energean (EERGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.