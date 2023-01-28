Energi Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Energi has a total market cap of $12.48 million and $168,365.33 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00090007 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00057765 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010707 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025744 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,839,461 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

