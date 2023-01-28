Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Reaches $457.07 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $457.07 million and $198.25 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00398796 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,439.28 or 0.27992510 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00590821 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
