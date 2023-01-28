Enzyme 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $979,280.89 (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $48.09 million and approximately $979,280.89 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for about $23.59 or 0.00102437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00399188 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,452.40 or 0.28020087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00586336 BTC.

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

