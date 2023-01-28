EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $134.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

