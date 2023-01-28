EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,391 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in EOG Resources by 25.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in EOG Resources by 31.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,130 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $134.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.22. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.