EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered EQT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

Insider Transactions at EQT

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 24.4% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 1,162,402 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.