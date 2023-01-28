ERC20 (ERC20) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.36 million and $146.50 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00049694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030251 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004337 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00215454 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002846 BTC.

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

