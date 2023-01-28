Ergo Price Reaches $1.71 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $111.44 million and $855,666.72 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00007398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,096.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00383522 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017221 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00776480 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00095089 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.17 or 0.00580925 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001100 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004361 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00191097 BTC.
Ergo Coin Profile
Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,218,695 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ergo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
