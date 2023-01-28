Ergo Trading Down 5.9% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $112.48 million and approximately $899,588.13 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00007497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,997.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00382629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.55 or 0.00793788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00094381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00577446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00189214 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,240,133 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

