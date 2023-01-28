Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Short Interest Down 14.5% in January

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZGN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

Ermenegildo Zegna stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.42. 290,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

