Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 1st

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Esquire Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Shares of ESQ opened at $44.01 on Friday. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESQ. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Esquire Financial to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $44,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $311,020. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

