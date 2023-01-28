Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Esquire Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Esquire Financial stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $358.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESQ. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Esquire Financial to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $44,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,020. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

