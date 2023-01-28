Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,309 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after purchasing an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,980,000 after purchasing an additional 143,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,025,000 after acquiring an additional 148,755 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $154.46 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $159.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.55 and a 200-day moving average of $143.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

