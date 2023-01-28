Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $45.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.71. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $49.61.

