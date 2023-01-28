Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $914,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $152.61 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

