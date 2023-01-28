Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $60.29.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.