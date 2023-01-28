Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VEA opened at $45.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $50.53.

