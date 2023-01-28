Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Shares of C opened at $51.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.