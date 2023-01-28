Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after buying an additional 2,710,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VGT opened at $352.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.30 and a 200-day moving average of $338.21. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.68.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

