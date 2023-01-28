Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in January

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,600 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 533,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,766.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 254 to SEK 289 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.40.

Shares of ETTYF remained flat at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. Essity AB has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $28.85.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

