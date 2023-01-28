Ethereum Classic Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.03 billion and approximately $167.94 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $21.80 or 0.00094659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,027.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00382878 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016424 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.39 or 0.00792044 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.00577560 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004368 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00188881 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00196860 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,038,864 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.