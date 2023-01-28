Euro Coin (EUROC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $501,707.09

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $27.29 million and $501,707.09 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00004731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00400755 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,469.20 or 0.28130041 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00587238 BTC.

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 25,114,121 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

