EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $265.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also

