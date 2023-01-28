EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 64,662 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 18,317.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,662 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 124,687 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.50 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

