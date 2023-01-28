EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.02 and a 200 day moving average of $257.02. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.