EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.
Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
