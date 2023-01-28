EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

TXN stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.70. The stock has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

