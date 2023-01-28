EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Shares of USB opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

