EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,644 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10,275.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 891.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after buying an additional 158,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after buying an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $505.67 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $511.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $471.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.95.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.