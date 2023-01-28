EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1,991.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $379.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.50 and a 200-day moving average of $364.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $250.64 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.20.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

