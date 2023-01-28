EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,004,000 after acquiring an additional 188,403 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 244,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $404,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $112.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day moving average of $103.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $129.67.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

