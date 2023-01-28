Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXCOF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

