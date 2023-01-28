Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lessened by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $73.95 and a 52 week high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

