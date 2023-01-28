Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $720.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $697.00 to $720.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $727.43.

FICO opened at $660.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $676.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $610.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.97.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

