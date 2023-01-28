Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$1,050.00 at CIBC

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FFH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$851.50 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$569.62 and a 1 year high of C$879.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$798.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$711.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.01.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($35.96) by C$31.20. The company had revenue of C$8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 115.4199993 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a $13.415 dividend. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet bought 1,900 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at C$34,770. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet bought 1,900 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at C$34,770. Also, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,051,827.84.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

