Fairfield Bush & CO. Purchases 1,027 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 200,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $73.95 and a 12 month high of $117.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $476.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.



