Fantom Price Up 29.5% Over Last Week (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $238.09 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001957 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00398319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,444.51 or 0.27959027 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00586295 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,772,889,726 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

