FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Shares Down 4.1%

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Rating) was down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 20,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

FAR Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

About FAR

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and the Guinea-Bissau projects. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.

