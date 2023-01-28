Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $38.68 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 16.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Federated Hermes news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $490,984.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,328 shares of company stock worth $3,524,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 433,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 216,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

