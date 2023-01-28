Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives $8,448.82 Average PT from Analysts

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,448.82.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($123.31) to GBX 9,630 ($119.23) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ferguson from £114 ($141.14) to £128 ($158.47) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($163.43) to £125 ($154.76) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Ferguson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $140.32 on Friday. Ferguson has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $168.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day moving average is $119.72.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

