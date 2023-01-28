FidoMeta (FMC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $191.13 Million

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded up 0% against the dollar. FidoMeta has a total market cap of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidoMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FidoMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00399599 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,452.85 or 0.28048872 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00586984 BTC.

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FidoMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidoMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.