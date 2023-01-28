Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Raised to C$9.50 at CIBC

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

FSZ opened at C$9.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.97. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$8.17 and a 52-week high of C$10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$960.71 million and a PE ratio of 17.02.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$160.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.36%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.